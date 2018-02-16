Inmate Faces Trial for Assaulting Corrections Officer

An Erie County Prison inmate charged with attacking and spitting at corrections officers in two separate incidents, is being held for trial.

On Friday, 21-year-old Deontay Richardson represented himself, during his preliminary hearing at the Erie County Courthouse.

On January 17, a corrections officer testified that Richardson punched him in the face while they were searching him, after another officer discovered a “prison shank" in Richardson’s laundry.

The corrections officer suffered from fractures to his nasal bone and upper jaw.

In the other incident, another corrections officer testified that on February 5, Richardson spit in her face, after he refused to take a mandatory shower.

Both incidents were captured on video, and were played in court.

Richardson faces multiple charges, including felony counts of assault by a prisoner, and aggravated assault.