Lawyer Requests Denied in Leclair Homicide Case

The case against the commercial fisherman charged with murdering his wife,

will proceed in Erie.

On Friday, Judge John Trucilla denied several requests filed by Christopher Leclair's lawyer.

Leclair, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and abuse of a corpse in connection to his wife 51-year-old Karen Leclair's death.

On June 10, 2017, investigators say Christopher shot Karen in the head, bound her body to an anchor, and threw her into Lake Erie from their commercial fishing vessel, the Doris M.

Her body was found on July 4, six miles off of the shore of Dunkirk, New York.

Mr. Leclair's lawyer Bruce Sandmeyer argued that prosecutors failed to prove where Mrs. Leclair disappeared.

Investigators say the Leclair's were together on the Doris M between 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on June 10.

Despite a 90 minute gap in radar tracking, on Friday, a maritime expert with the Coast Guard testified that it would have taken the Doris M four hours to reach the New York border of Lake Erie, making it impossible for the crime to have occurred in that area.

Sandmeyer also said the extensive new coverage has made it impossible for his client to have a fair trial.

Judge Trucilla upheld Erie's jurisdiction and denied Sandmeyer’s request to have an outside jury for the trial.

As of now, the trial is scheduled to begin in April.