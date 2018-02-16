Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Laid to Rest

The Chautauqua County Sheriff who lost his fight with cancer one week ago was laid to rest Friday.

Hundreds of family, friends and colleagues gather at First Lutheran Church in Jamestown to remember Michael Seeley.

After the funeral service, Seeley went for a final tour around the towns he served.

He was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ashville.

The deputy had been battling leukemia and undergoing treatment in Cleveland. Friends and family shared details of Seeley's fight on a Facebook page.

