Blair, Special Teams Move Mercyhurst Women Into First Place

Redshirt freshman goalie Kennedy Blair pitched a 21-save shutout, while the Mercyhurst power play added two goals to help the Lakers defeat Robert Morris 2-0 and move into a tie for first place.

"As you know special teams are a huge part of college hockey and last weekend we couldn't get the [power play] going, and we got obviously some big goals that were the difference today," said Mercyhurst head coach Mike Sisti.

The first of those two goals with the man-advantage came midway through the second when sophomore Maggie Knott crossed the blueline and fired a shot on net that beat Elijah Milne-Price for Robert Morris to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.

Knott's 11th of the year came after Mercyhurst was held to just two shots in the first period.

"I think that it was just like the first period we didn't really get that many shots on net," said Knott "So in the second, it was just kind of like we wanted to get more on the net and press them and test their goalie a bit."

Then with a goal-advantage, Blair continued her work in the second, stopping all nine shots through the first two periods of play.

"To get the lead was really nice," said Blair. "To get the first goal, it helps get the momentum going and it helps me to not lean on the team more to get the first goal."

However, Blair saved her best for the third stopping all 12 shots she faced from the Colonials.

"I think I had a lot of confidence tonight," said Blair. The first time at Robert Morris was a big game and I think I brought over the confidence and that level to this game."

Redshirt junior Samantha Fieseler doubled the Laker lead midway through the third as her point shot hit two Robert Morris defenders and found the back of the net.

"We like to move the puck a lot like we did and just get shots to the net and that's what worked out," said Fieseler on the power play success.

The 2-0 win ties Mercyhurst with Robert Morris for first place, with a meeting Saturday afternoon to decide the sole leader of the conference.

"We'll enjoy it for fifteen or twenty minutes, but tomorrow is a new day," said Sisti on turning the corner quickly. "That's the challenge of our young team. As we mature through the season, you got to realize tomorrow is a fresh start. We competed today and the challenge will be to back it up tomorrow."

Puck drop is set Saturday for 2 p.m. at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.