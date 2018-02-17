BREAKING: Erie Fire Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire

Several crews from the Erie Fire Department and Emergycare responded to the fire at 5:30 Saturday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Street in the City of Erie.

The fire was contained to the roof of the back porch, according to the Erie Fire Department.

Initial reports stated there were some flames on the second floor. However, the Erie Fire Department said it was mostly smoke contained in the wall on the second floor.

Fire crews did break through the wall to put it out.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.