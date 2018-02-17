Kovalchuk, Russia Shutout Team USA

Goaltender Ryan Zapolski and the United States ended the preliminary round of men's hockey with a 4-0 shutout loss to the Olympic Athletes of Russia Saturday morning.

Ilya Kovalchuck and Nikolai Prokharkin each registered two goals for the Russians. Kovalchuck's tow goals coming with 0.2 seconds left in the second period and just 28 seconds into the third, which put the game out of reach for the Americans.

Zapolski made 22 saves in the losing effort.

With the win, Russia clinches Group B and a bye to the quarterfinals.