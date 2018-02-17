Coroner Identifies Body Found on Ice as Buffalo Man Formerly From Erie

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says it was a Buffalo area man, formerly from Erie, who fell off Dobbins Landing onto the bay ice early this morning and died of exposure.

According to Erie police officers, someone in the area spotted the body on the ice near the end of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Coroner Cook has identified the man as 65-year-old Thomas Fields, Cook says Fields was back in Erie with relatives for a family birthday party, when he wandered away around midnight.

Detective William Bailey from the Erie Police Department told Erie News Now that surveillance video from the bicentennial tower shows that man was alone when he fell off the dock, just after 6:00 a.m. Family members who had been unable to locate Fields, were distraught at the scene, where his body was discovered.

Coroner Cook ruled the the death accidental due to environmental exposure.



