State Police Investigate Burglary at Egg Farm

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at an egg farm.

Someone forcibly broke into a building at Northrop Egg Farm on Route 89 in Concord Township just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The burglar(s) stole items including cameras and money.

The investigation is ongoing.

