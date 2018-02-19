Winter Olympics Inspire Erie Area Figure Skaters

During the Winter Olympics, many eyes are on figure skaters, and according to one Erie area organization, the games inspire some to learn the sport.

Members of the Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie took the ice Sunday morning at Erie Insurance Arena to practice their skills.

Coach Cassandra Bidwell said she and the other coaching staff do their best to train skaters who are interested in sport, but she said it has been challenging few years.

"There have been limited opportunities for ice with the JMC Ice Arena being down, so a lot of our kids have had to travel," said Bidwell. "They go to Cleveland, Ohio; Youngstown, Ohio and Jamestown, New York in order to keep practicing."

The Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie will resume its learn to skate lessons at Mercyhurst Univeristy in April.

