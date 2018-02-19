Plyler Entry Systems: Giving You the Business

Plyler Entry Systems has been in business for more than half a century.

The family owned company has grown and expanded many times over the years, now employing nearly 60 people at is headquarters in McKean and two other locations.

The company crews handle all kinds of jobs.

About half of the overhead doors Plyler installs are for commercial accounts, half residential.

And while there was not much of a selection years ago, that is definitely not the case anymore.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Plyler said, "Now the manufacturers have added different colors, different styles, different windows. So every door is basically made to order. There are very few vanilla type doors."

While the company specializes in overhead doors, over the years it has expanded to manufacture, assemble and install metal doors and frames, awnings, special screens and other products.

Jeff Plyler said, "You get to the point where there are only so many doors to install, so we had to start looking to diversify and get into other products to continue to grow."

Company leaders say hard working employees have been critical to the company's growth.

So is Plyler's commitment to customer service, and treating people fairly.