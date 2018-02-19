Stove Fire Extinguished at Edinboro Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stove Fire Extinguished at Edinboro Home

Posted: Updated:

No one was hurt after a fire at an Edinboro home Monday.

It was reported around 10:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Erie Street.

The fire, which was mostly smoke with little flames, started on a stove, according to firefighters at the scene.

Five fire companies were called to the scene.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com