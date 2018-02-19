Stove Fire Extinguished at Edinboro Home

No one was hurt after a fire at an Edinboro home Monday.

It was reported around 10:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Erie Street.

The fire, which was mostly smoke with little flames, started on a stove, according to firefighters at the scene.

Five fire companies were called to the scene.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.