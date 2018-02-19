Discussion Begins on Rebuilding Three Erie Forts

Economic development, in the millions of dollars, is happening on the lower east side of Erie. Erie Insurance is constructing a $135 million office building at its downtown headquarters. UPMC Hamot will be building a $111 million patient tower three blocks away. In the same neighborhood is land where three forts stood, one replacing the other, all called Fort Presque Isle. The French fort came first, then the British, then the American.



A Jefferson Educational Society essay calls for the rebuilding of all those forts to coincide with the Hamot and Erie Insurance projects. Pat Cuneo, Director of Publications, says no city in North American can boast a French, a British, and an American fort.

"It would be a truly unique project because no community has three colonial forts in a relatively close area, he said.

The essay, written by local historian Michael Fuhrman, outlines a scenario where tens of thousands of people would visit Erie each year to see the replicas of the forts. The French and British forts would be side by side on the bluff at East Front Street and Parade. The American fort would be built at its former location near the Wayne Blockhouse at the Erie Soldier and Sailors Home property.



According to the essay, the project would spur stores, restaurants, and other development in the area, and would reawaken residential investment on the East Bayfront neighborhood.

"This thing is a unique project that would bring to light all the people who had an influence on the lower east side, all the ethnic groups that came and lived over the years, but starting with our great early history," Cuneo said.

The project would include an interpretive center and a pedestrian walkway over the Bayfront Parkway. The total cost is estimated at between $10 million and $15 million. The essay says the three forts would present a way to view the past as a window to the future.

The Jefferson Educational Society will be hosting a lecture on the topic tonight at 7 p.m. People will be able to listen to the proposal, ask questions, and make comments. The event is free and open to the public.