Logistics Plus Expanding Business With Amazon, Google and WeWork

Logistics Plus, the Erie based global freight and warehousing company, is expanding its business connection with e-commerce giant Amazon. And Amazon isn't the only big business taking notice of what the company can do.

Since 2016, Logistics Plus has been part of the Amazon Solutions Network," advising and moving products for retailers, who sell or source merchandise abroad. Now, the company has earned a difficult to secure designation to also do the warehousing and fulfillment piece of the business for Amazon.

Vice President of Marketing for the company Scott Frederick said it's a great opportunity for growth. Scott Frederick: "When a retailer works with us for warehousing and fulfillment we can help them with the Amazon piece, but we can also help them fulfill orders through their direct website, through eBay, through other channels as well."

The logistics side of e-commerce was valued at 4-hundred-billion dollars in 2016, and is growing by double digits. Logistics plus has fulfillment warehouses operating in Olean, NY, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Erie. They are also seeking two other designations from Amazon that could mean more growth something called "Seller Flex" and linguistic solutions.

CEO Jim Berlin said his company also has an expanding opportunity with Google, after successfully getting their newest cell phones from China to market over the holidays. "We do Google’s phones, the Pixel 2...we were in charge of that for Christmas this year and we had team of people on it and the did very well so now Google’s asked us to do the same thing over in Europe and over in Asia."

Berlin called it a cool opportunity. "It was cool cause they’re a good phone and it’s a new product, when you think about it Google hardware is kind of a new thing for them, the products they’re creating and we’re kind of in on the ground floor of what’s new ground floor business for them."

Omar Molina in charge of their logistics for Google used to work for Logistics Plus, with a stop at Amazon in between. "Five years later he called me up and said I always knew I’d bring you guys back somewhere and now’s the right time and the right place," Berlin said.

On top of that WeWork, the work space giant valued at 20 billion, is now doing business with Logistics Plus as well. "Start to finish it’s a full supply chain solutions answer which we do more and more of," Berlin said. "Our software IT tracks all of that the inventory--the instant tracking for everything --so it’s a big complex job, but we’ve done real well." And with a smile he added, "We’re a small Erie company and we’re getting noticed by these big, top in the world companies."