Erie Native Ryan Zapolski, Team USA Prepare for Olympic Game Monday Night

The USA men's hockey team, which includes Erie native and goalie Ryan Zapolski, is gearing up for its next Olympic match in South Korea following a tough loss to Russia this weekend.

The team practiced in Pyeongchang Sunday ahead of Monday night's game against Slovakia, a team it has already beaten.

Team USA fell hard to Russia Saturday 4-0.

Cathedral Prep and Mercyhurst University grad Ryan Zapolski said while the team is coming off a tough loss, they still have a chance to turn it around.

"I thought the first three games were good for us to learn about each other," said Zapolski. "It didn't go as well as we had hoped, but I think it's good for us maybe to play another game here qualification game. It's obviously a huge challenge now, and our backs against the wall, so I think that brings out the best in athletes. Hopefully, our team can do the same thing here. We've got a lot of fight left in us, and we have to be at our best now."

Team USA will take on Slovakia at 10 p.m.

Meantime, the women's hockey team is advancing to the gold medal round after shutting out Finland Sunday night.

It will play for gold Wednesday night.

