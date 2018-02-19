Respect is the Focus of Unity Week on Mercyhurst University Campus

Give it. Get it. Expect respect. That's an initiative that's rolling out this week at Mercyhurst University.

The Diversity and Inclusionn Task Force is helping to pass out buttons this week that say Expect Respect. It's for Unity Week on campus, all to highlight people's similarities "and" appreciate differences.

Multicultural Inclusio Coordinator at Mercyhurst University, Tyler Brentley, says, "It's something so simple but can have a drastic impact." He also adds, "It can really go a long way and it can open up a lot of doors to different things."

More than 2500 Expect Respect buttons were ordered and will be given out during a number of events planned on campus, this week.