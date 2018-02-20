Record Breaking Temperatures - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie in the Record Books Back to Back Days

Record Breaking Temperatures

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: For the first time in February, Erie has recorded back to back record high temperatures.  Monday at 11 pm the mercury hit 65° which tied a record set back in 1948.  Today, we broke a record of 66° set back in 2016.  If temperatures hit 70° or more, it will mark the eighth time that has happened in Erie since 1900.  The warmest February day came last year on the 24th when the temperature reached 77°.  Although the mild air will stick around for the week ahead, we will not be this warm.  Coupled with the rain these warmer temperatures could cause minor flooding across the region.

