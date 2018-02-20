Proceeds From Celebrity Boxing Event are Put to Good Use

The 11th Annual Knockout Homelessness event is being held tonight at the Bayfront Convention Center. Celebrity boxers, including Mayor Joe Schember, will be in the ring to raise money for the Erie City Mission.

All money raised from the boxing matches goes to the City Mission's Men's Shelter. The men who come to the shelter get a bed for 60 days, along with a hot shower and a hot meal. They also have case management services at their disposal. The City Mission staff will help them with finding a job, medical care, and getting all their government paperwork in order, such as a birth certificate and a photo I.D.

Steve Westbrook, Executive Director of the Erie City Mission, is thankful to the boxers for their help.

"We net for the event between $30,000 and $50,000 a year. So really, it's an amazing fund raiser for our shelter. This year, it's probably going to be one of the biggest events we've ever had," he said.



The boxing proceeds are needed just as much this year as they were ten years ago. The men's shelter operates at an average of 85% capacity every year.



