Over 300 New Flu Cases Reported in Erie County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Over 300 New Flu Cases Reported in Erie County

Posted: Updated:

The flu is still raging in Erie County, but it is not making people as sick.

For another week, a total of 311 cases have been reported, for the week ending Saturday, February 17th.

It brings the new seasonal total, to 1,870 cases.

The good news, more of the cases are Type B, not Type A.

Type B typically has less severe symptoms, which leads to a decrease in hospitalization.

