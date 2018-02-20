School Leaders Say PA School Safety Mandates Need to Change

Last week's deadly school shooting in Florida, has created a renewed focus on school safety.

17 people were killed, many of them students, when a gunman opened fire inside a high school in Parkland, Florida on Thursday.

In response, this Tuesday and Wednesday, the Millcreek Township School District is conducting hard lock down drills, at its schools throughout the district.

Public schools in Pennsylvania are mandated by the state, to conduct a fire drill a each month.

But following the most recent school shooting, many school leaders tell us that needs to change, to give districts flexibility with the kind of drills they have to do, including more active shooter drills for students.

"These shootings are becoming more and more prevalent, we're not seeing a lot of school fires, we really should be conducting probably 8 to 10 hard lock down drills a years," said Millcreek Township School Superintendent Bill Hall.

"We do drills throughout the year, but we're required to do certain drills by the state, mainly fire drills," said Fairview Township School Superintendent Dr. Erik Kincade.

It's a concern echoed recently by Middle School Principal Greg Lehman, with the northwestern school district, "I would like to see us be given more latitude to use a monthly drill for things like severe weather, or intruder, or active shooter drill, that in my mind are a little bit more difficult to prepare for than a fire drill," said Lehman.

But any changes to the Pennsylvania School Codes would have to be made by lawmakers.

Erie News Now reached out to State Representative Pat Harkins, "I'd be willing to work with the superintendents and school administrators to put something like that in place, sadly it is something that is needed this day in age," said Harkins.

Harkins says he was not aware this was a concern for so many school leaders around the region.



State Lawmakers meet with superintendents and administrators at least every spring, which he says will be a good time to get this concern addressed, "They often weigh in and let us know what their concerns are, what some of the things are that we can do for them, and this is definitely something I'll have on the front burner with us then," said Harkins.

So, will the state be receptive?

The Pennsylvania Department of Education sets the school codes, and Harkins believes Secretary Pedro Rivera will be on board, "He's always been there for us and willing to help us, and I'm sure with something like this coming to light he would be very receptive and very willing to help us implement something like that," said Harkins.