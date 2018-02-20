Broken Curbs and Gouged Grass - Erie Cleaning Up After Harsh Winter Plowing

On this beautiful day, you may have had a chance, to check out the ugly mess, that winter and snow plows left behind.

At Erie News Now, we did not have to go far. We found some giant chunks of broken curb, in the front yard of our State Street studios.

Around the city chunks like our were broken off and pushed up onto lawns as plows pushed feet of snow and a thick layer of ice off city streets, especially during the brutal Christmas week weather conditions.

Plows also gouged a lot of grass.

Crews from the city parks department were out, picking up concrete and asphalt, and replacing the sod where they were able. Dave Mulvihill, Director of Public Works said, "We go out there and do the repairs because we created the damage, so we feel it's our responsibility to fix what we did."

When Spring is here to stay, the city will put out a contract to repair the damaged curbs.

The city is keeping a list of places they need to repair, and this spring, it may be a long one. If you have damage to report, Mulvihill said you can call the pothole hotline. "The best number to call would be 870-1340 the pothole hotline number that's staffed 24-7 and they'll take notes and get it to the right person," Mulvihill said.