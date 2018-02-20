Star Athletic Club Donates to Erie Police and Fire Departments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Star Athletic Club Donates to Erie Police and Fire Departments

The Star Athletic Club has donated thousands of dollars to Erie Police and Fire. The mayor's office held a news conference, Tuesday, showcasing those donations. A donation of $15,000 will go towards police car gun racks for the Erie Force and $8,000 will go to the Erie Fire Department for firefighting equipment. 

The Senior VP of the Star Athletic Club, Tom Miller, says, "We have lots of other charitable donations that we make through the year. This just represents a small portion of that." 

The Athletic Club has received up to 20 requests and has raised over $120,000 over the years. Members say they like to 'keep it local" when it comes to their donations. ###
 

