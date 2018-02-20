PA Group Wants Congressional Maps Fair For All Voters - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PA Group Wants Congressional Maps Fair For All Voters

Posted: Updated:

A group called Common Cause Pennsylvania has shared the findings of the recent maps submitted by the general assembly, and the PA Governor. 
In January, the State Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania's current congressional district was unconstitutionally gerrymandered when adopted in 2011.

On Monday, the State Supreme Court released its own version of the Pennsylvania's congressional boundaries, indicating that Erie County will have just one congressman, moving forward.
     

Common Cause Pennsylvania and more than two dozen state and national organizations, are calling on the governor and general assembly to work together to produce new congressional maps that are fair to all voters. 
 

Johnathan Marks from the PA Bureau Commission, says the "The department has actually been planning this for several weeks as we monitor the progress and the lawsuit. We have a plan, we're implementing it right now. We actually started immediately after the court released the maps and we expect all of our work we need to make to our database and the statewide voter registration database will be by the end of this week."

The court's map would put all of Erie and Crawford county into what would be the new 16th congressional district, currently represented by Republican Mike Kelly.

As we've been reporting, it would also include Mercer and Lawrence Counties, along with part of Butler County. Warren County would be in the 15th District--currently represented by Republican Glen Thompson.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com