PA Group Wants Congressional Maps Fair For All Voters

A group called Common Cause Pennsylvania has shared the findings of the recent maps submitted by the general assembly, and the PA Governor.

In January, the State Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania's current congressional district was unconstitutionally gerrymandered when adopted in 2011.

On Monday, the State Supreme Court released its own version of the Pennsylvania's congressional boundaries, indicating that Erie County will have just one congressman, moving forward.



Common Cause Pennsylvania and more than two dozen state and national organizations, are calling on the governor and general assembly to work together to produce new congressional maps that are fair to all voters.



Johnathan Marks from the PA Bureau Commission, says the "The department has actually been planning this for several weeks as we monitor the progress and the lawsuit. We have a plan, we're implementing it right now. We actually started immediately after the court released the maps and we expect all of our work we need to make to our database and the statewide voter registration database will be by the end of this week."

The court's map would put all of Erie and Crawford county into what would be the new 16th congressional district, currently represented by Republican Mike Kelly.

As we've been reporting, it would also include Mercer and Lawrence Counties, along with part of Butler County. Warren County would be in the 15th District--currently represented by Republican Glen Thompson.