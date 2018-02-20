PA Group Wants Congressional Maps Fair For All Voters

Daniel Glass Jr., 44, of Union City, is charged with burglary, simple assault, two counts of harassment and criminal trespass, indecent exposure and open lewdness.More >>
Some Erie County schools have earned high marks for safety.More >>
Eugene Husband, 24, was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.More >>
Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer tried a Cryotherapy Session at Lake Effect Cryotherapy to learn about the benefits.More >>
A district judge bound over all charges against Tyquil Munson, 21, after a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies get some hands-on training, with an active shooter drill at a local elementary school.More >>
