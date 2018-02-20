Millcreek Township School Board Member Donna Reese Resigns

Millcreek Township School Board member Donna Reese is resigning.

Reese cited medical reasons for her resignation, according to the school board president John DiPlacido.

Once her vacancy becomes official in March, the school board will advertise the position, review the applications and conduct interviews with the finalists, DiPlacido said.

The board hopes to name her replacement by the end of March.

Reese was just re-elected to another term in November.

She came under fire last year after the IU5 board executive director asked for Reese to be replaced on the board because she lives in Florida and could not attend the IU5 meetings in person.

The Millcreek Township School District is required to appoint one of its directors to the IU5 board.

