WATCH LIVE: 2018 Winter Olympics - Lindsey Vonn goes for gold in the downhill and more

Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 3:07 PM EST
Daniel L. Glass Jr.
Daniel Glass Jr., 44, of Union City, is charged with burglary, simple assault, two counts of harassment and criminal trespass, indecent exposure and open lewdness.
Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:18 AM EST
Some Erie County schools have earned high marks for safety.
Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:22 PM EST
Eugene Husband
Eugene Husband, 24, was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.
Posted: Monday, February 19 2018 11:33 PM EST
Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer tried a Cryotherapy Session at Lake Effect Cryotherapy to learn about the benefits.
Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:31 PM EST
A district judge bound over all charges against Tyquil Munson, 21, after a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.
Posted: Sunday, February 18 2018 3:59 PM EST
Authorities have removed 23 passengers from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in Australia after a series of brawls, New South Wales police and Carnival said in statements.
Violent brawls and disruptive behavior on a 10-day Carnival Line cruise in the South Pacific led the ship to dock early so Australian police could remove a large family of 23 people.
Posted: Monday, February 19 2018 3:23 PM EST
Several law enforcement agencies get some hands-on training, with an active shooter drill at a local elementary school.
Peter Wang, a 15-year-old JROTC cadet, died in last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. According to his friends, he was shot repeatedly while holding a door open to let other...