Two blighted Erie homes demolished in the last week

It was an eyesore for years. But on Monday, crews, demolishing this blighted home on 725 W. 4th St., near Liberty St.

"There were holes all through the floor," said Erie Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Scott Henry on Tuesday. "We weren't able to access the upstairs because the roof had been breached."

This is the second property the Erie Redevelopment Authority has torn down in the last week. The other was at 420 Plum St. on Feb. 12. The Authority acquired this and about a dozen other properties through eminent domain last October. Plans are in the works to clear three more buildings across in the city.

"Once (Erie City) Council approves them and they get under contract, hopefully by the end of March hopefully we'll see some activity on those," Henry said.

It's loud and dirty work, but the Authority calls it progress. Upwards of 20 blighted properties have been demolished since the city's comprehensive plan was enacted two years ago, according to Henry.

In April, the Erie Redevelopment Authority is set to acquire another dozen blighted properties much like this one was. In some cases, the owners are coming forward ready to clean them up.

"We actually have agreements with the owners where, if they correct all the code conditions on the exterior, we will turn the property back over to them," Henry said.

Acquiring these properties could get a little easier. Both the City of Erie and Erie County have established land banks. The Authority is now able to get those properties through the county's judicial sale.

"Between the land bank and the RDA within the city of Erie, they're really ready to go," said Kyle Foust, Erie County Council chairman.

"And I think it'll be more cost-effective than using eminent domain," Henry said.

Those savings could allow for more blighted properties to be demolished. The W. 4th & Liberty St. project cost about $7,500 to acquire and demolish.

At the time the comprehensive plan was established, there were more than 4,000 vacant and abandoned buildings in the City of Erie.