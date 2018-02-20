County Council rejects grant application oversight proposal

A plan that called for greater oversight of certain types of county grant funding will not move forward.

By a 4-3 vote Tuesday evening, Erie County Council rejected the proposal that would have established a transparent and standard process for county-affiliated organizations obtaining county grants known as "Grants to Other Organizations." The plan came forward after GECAC, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, came under fire for its relationship with the GEEDC, the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation, and an alleged misuse of funds.

The plan would've produced an online, and public application process with detailed criteria.

Council Chairman Kyle Foust drafted the plan, one he says would've protected county taxpayers.

"To be quite honest with you, I think it's very pathetic what we did tonight," Foust said following the vote. "We could have very easily taken a clear, concrete step to reassure the public that we're going to put a process into place that's transparent."

GECAC insists it did not misuse those funds. Its current chief executive officer Danny Jones is not CEO of GEEDC, despite previous GECAC leaders serving in top roles at GEEDC.