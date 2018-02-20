Eaddy Elevates Erie To District 10 Champs

As has been the case for the Erie High girls basketball all season long, senior guard Jamiya Eaddy provided a big-time performance when the Royals needed it most. Eaddy scored 25 points on Monday night as Erie High claimed its first-ever District 10 6A championship, beating McDowell 42-33.

"I was just going about what I was saying in my head, take the ball and score and that's what I did and I just had to take over the game," said Eaddy

However, it was Eaddy's passing that helped lead to a 9-2 run to start the second half that really opened up the game for the Royals after McDowell had tied it at 20.

"I think we were a little bit anxious to get in here and we weren't really running much offensively," said Erie High girls head coach John Bowen. "We just needed to settle down and take our time, but I think once we got settled we were better offensively."

The Royals lead by just two at the half, 20-18, after a slow start offensively for both teams. Eaddy accounted for 14 of the team's first 20 points. Then in the second though, other members of Erie started to step into the offensive rhythm, as Roshay Benjamin accounted for nine and Kalayzhia Gore chipped in five.

For the Royals, a historic moment claiming the District 10 title in just their first season as a school after combining three high schools into one after the school district consolidation.

"This is a special moment right now," said Eaddy."It feels good to be as one team. I really haven't thought that three schools were going to be combined like this and that we would always be able to communicate with each other, but right now this feels good and we worked hard for this."

Freshman Emina Selimovic and senior Megan Przepierski provided 11 points each for McDowell, who ends their season 7-15.

Erie advances now to Friday's PIAA sub-regional at Fort Leboeuf High School where they will face the winner of District 8.