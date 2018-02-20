North Coast Flight School announces agreement with Republic Airline

Leaders of a new pilot training program hope a partnership will bring a new airline to Erie.

The North Coast Flight School, in Millcreek Twp., has announced an agreement with Indiana-based Republic Airlines. The company will help train pilots at the school, North Coast chief executive officer Greg Hayes tells Erie News Now. In turn, the students will be able to interview with the company for potential jobs with Republic upon graduation.

Students can already earn their pilot's license through a program between North Coast and Edinboro University.

The partnership comes as the demand for pilots grows.

"There are two pilots retiring from the majors (carriers) every day," Hayes said. "What they're talking about in maybe four or five years is maybe 20 to 30 a day."

Republic Airline is a regional carrier headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The airline is interested in creating a stop in Erie, Hayes said.