McDowell Muscles Way to District 10 Title

After splitting their two meetings in the regular season, the McDowell boys used their inside presence heavily in the District 10 6A title game to power through the Erie High Royals 56-44 to win the district championship.

"The last game we lost and then talked together as a team and we said we need to play together as a team, play good defense and identify your role," said McDowell senior forward Ola Olamuyiwa. "I feel like everybody played together as a team and there was unity and we played good defense."

6' 10" Olamuyiwa was a key performer for the Trojans chipping in 16 points over Erie High, with six points coming in the second half to thwart Erie High comebacks.

"Certainly I think in that fourth quarter and a little bit in the third too, we had a couple little runs and burst of energy. Ola provided that tonight," said McDowell head coach Kevin O'Connor. "I liked our composure. I said that last game and I liked it tonight. Things got a little dicey but we kind of prevailed tonight."

Another Trojan role player, junior Jack Gallagher, provided one of his best performances, as he added 14 points throughout the game to add to Olamuyiwa's inside work.

"He generates for us," said O'Connor. " I called him the energizer bunny last week, but certainly we mean that. He goes and certainly when he was on the bench with some foul trouble that hurt us a bit, but certainly, he makes us go with his energy. Since we put him in that lineup I think some good things have happened."

McDowell led by six points at the half and then opened it up to as many as 13 in the third quarter of play before Erie High was able to widdle it down to as close as six late in the fourth quarter.

"We had to come together and just say keep the composure, we have this and that's what kept us going," said Olamuyiwa

McDowell claims the District 6A championship in the first-ever game after Erie High joined the Trojans this year as the only 6A schools in District 10.

"It means a lot," said Gallagher. "Erie is a great team. We had to fight hard, we had to learn a lot in practice and I'm just happy we won."

McDowell advances to the PIAA sub-regional game Friday at Fort LeBoeuf High School where they will face Taylor Alderdice of District 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30.