Knocking Out Homelessness, One Round at a Time

It was a knockout night Tuesday to help end homelessness in the Erie Community.

"An idea that began on a napkin, ten years ago with our own Sue McChesney and Lou Bizzarro Senior. We've raised over half a million dollars in the first ten years," said Steve Westbrook, Executive Director of the Erie City Mission.

It was a record breaking event with over 800 people coming out to enjoy a night of dinner, boxing and auctions. All the money raised benefits the Erie City Mission's men's shelter program.

The event brings out all boxing fans, including former competitors.

"You realize, this is what Erie is about. A true community, an excellent cause in the Erie City Mission, and their mission and what they do. Every year we can count on the community, and the community can count on the Bizzarro family to come through and deliver, and they do every year," said District Attorney Jack Daneri, and former competitor.

The competitors spend months training with the Bizzarro family for the main event.

"It was extremely difficult, and I didn't realize just how much I didn't know about boxing," said Andy Kerr, Chaplain for the Erie City Mission.

The three matches this year were "John Boy" Bizzarro versus Lucas Marsh, Lou Bizzarro Junior versus Andy Kerr, and Mayor Joe Schember versus the legendary Lou Bizzarro Senior.

"I'm ready to go and give it my best shot here I just hope I can walk when it's all over," said Schember before his match.

The guy that has headlined every year is Lou Bizzarro Sr. But after a fight with the flu, he decided to step down. So his son, "John Boy", agreed to take on Mayor Joe Schember.

"I've never boxed him, I've never seen him. I'll have to figure him out a little bit, I need to get hit," joked "John Boy" Bizzarro.

Mayor Schember delivered, giving him a few jabs. Lou Bizzarro Sr. said he was proud of Schember's performance.

"I said from day one, he's in good physical condition," said Bizzarro Sr.

Already, they're looking forward to the 12th round of Knockout Homelessness next February.

"In fact, he challenged me to a rematch next year, which I've accepted. It's a done deal, we're going to do it!" said Schember.

Westbrook said they expected to have raised between 40 to 50 thousand dollars from Tuesday night's event.