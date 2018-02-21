10 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop in Millcreek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

10 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop in Millcreek

About 10 pounds of marijuana was seized after Millcreek Township Police said officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation Saturday.

It happened in the 3400 block of West Lake Road around 5:40 p.m.

Police said they smelled marijuana while approaching the stopped Buick sedan.

The officer then searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 10 pounds of marijuana inside and recovered more than $4,000 in cash from the people driver and passenger.

The driver of the vehicle - Lowell D. Stauffer Jr., 24, of Union City - was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. He was arraigned and sent to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 cash bond.

Police identified Christian J. Simpson, 25, of Millcreek, as the passenger and charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Erie County Prison on $20,000 cash bond after his arraignment.

