One Killed in Crash on Interstate 90 Near Brocton

A car accident on Interstate 90 near Brocton, New York has claimed the life of one person.

It was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m.

At least three vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the crash, according to our news partner WNY News Now.

The left lane between exits 60 and 59 as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ripley and Westfield firefighters, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services, the coroner and New York State Police, responded to the scene.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now and WNY News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.