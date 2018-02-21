One Killed in Crash on Interstate 90 Near Brocton

It was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m.More >>
Daniel Glass Jr., 44, of Union City, is charged with burglary, simple assault, two counts of harassment and criminal trespass, indecent exposure and open lewdness.More >>
The Erie Redevelopment Authority has demolished two blighted homes on the city's lower west side in the last week, and the group's executive director says more will come down in the coming months.More >>
Eugene Husband, 24, was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.More >>
Reese cited medical reasons for her resignation, according to the school board president John DiPlacido.More >>
Leaders of a new pilot training program hope a partnership will bring a new airline to Erie.More >>
A record crowd came out to support the Erie City Mission during the 11th Annual Knockout Homelessness Event.More >>
A passerby spotted his body in the water at the edge of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m.More >>
