One Killed in Crash on Interstate 90 Near Brocton - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

One Killed in Crash on Interstate 90 Near Brocton

A car accident on Interstate 90 near Brocton, New York has claimed the life of one person.

It was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m.

At least three vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the crash, according to our news partner WNY News Now.

The left lane between exits 60 and 59 as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ripley and Westfield firefighters, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services, the coroner and New York State Police, responded to the scene.

