Not-So Fun Run?

They're called fun runs, races like The Color Run, The Inflatable 5K, and the Tough Mudder. They've been gaining popularity over the past few years and there's more planned for our area this spring and summer.

Erie News Now has uncovered a problem with one race coming to Erie in June. Apparently, some customers are being scammed when they go to register.

Erie News Now found several reports of people having their credit card information stolen after signing up for this race, and it's not only happening here in Erie, we also found alleged victims from Vegas to Florida.

We talked to two different people who told us their story about being scammed. Both parties say they signed up for the race with a group of people and shortly after signing up for the race, they were notified of fraudulent activity by their bank. It was the same story for the other group we talked to.

Erie News Now did some digging into the company behind "The Great Inflatable Race" and actually had a hard time finding out exactly who they are. We found out the company is based out of Utah named "FundRacer” They operate a few national events such as “The Great Inflatable Race, Color in Motion 5K and the Santa Claus Run.

We took all this to the better business bureau and they said make sure you're doing your own research on these types of events before you plug in that credit card.

"It’s a red flag if there is no contact information about the company on the website. Any open and honest company will list a physical address, the name of the company and have legitimate contact information, said Pam Marlowe, PR Coordinator for the Better Business Bureau."

We reached out to FundRacer and got a hold of their Executive Director, Phillip Wright.

He told Erie News Now that the company is aware of the problem and they are working to try and fix it. FundRacer says they believe the problem is coming from their third-party site “Registermyrace.com.”

This is not the first time this company has had a breach in security. This same attack happened back in October in which people card numbers were being stolen.

The company’s CEO said if anyone has any question about the issue or has fallen victim to the scam to please reach out to them.

They can be contacted at info@thegreatinflatablerace.com or at 781-786-8447