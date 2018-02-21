Tops Markets Announces Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

Grocery store chain Tops Markets has announced it is filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.

The company said it hopes the financial restructuring will eliminate a big portion of debt and position the company for long-term success.

Customers will see no impact on day-to-day operations during the process, according to the company.

Tops Markets is based in Williamsville, New York and has about 170 stores in four states. They include three in Erie, as well as one in Waterford, Union City and Meadville. It employs more than 14,000 workers.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.