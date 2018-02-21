Tops Markets Announces Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tops Markets Announces Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

Posted: Updated:

Grocery store chain Tops Markets has announced it is filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.

The company said it hopes the financial restructuring will eliminate a big portion of debt and position the company for long-term success.

Customers will see no impact on day-to-day operations during the process, according to the company.

Tops Markets is based in Williamsville, New York and has about 170 stores in four states. They include three in Erie, as well as one in Waterford, Union City and Meadville. It employs more than 14,000 workers.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com