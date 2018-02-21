WATCH: Tuesday's Highlights from Winter Olympics

Women's Downhill

Lindsey Vonn oldest woman to win Olympic Alpine medal | Watch »

Emotional Lindsey Vonn: My body can't take another 4 years | Watch »

Lindsey Vonn: 'No regrets' about likely final downhill run | Watch »

Sofia Goggia wins women's downhill gold | Watch »

Scary crash in ski cross | Watch »

Ragnhild Mowinckel wins silver in women's downhill | Watch »

Men's Hockey

Recap: Czech Republic 3, USA 2 (SO) | Watch »

Watch the full shootout between the USA and Czech Republic | Watch »

Brian Gionta 'Unfortunately we came up short' | Watch »

Ryan Donato 'I'll look back on it as a positive experience' | Watch »

Relive every Ryan Donato Olympic goal | Watch »

Figure Skating: Ladies Short Program

Team USA

Karen Chen nervous in PyeongChang debut | Watch »

Mirai Nagasu is top-ranked U.S. woman after short program | Watch »

Karen Chen’s Olympic debut in PyeongChang | Watch »

Mirai Nagasu goes for triple Axel in Olympic short program | Watch »

Bradie Tennell struggles in short program | Watch »

Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen fall in short programs | Watch »

International

Alina Zagitova breaks record to lead short program | Watch »

Yevgenia Medvedeva second after short program | Watch »

Skater performs to AC/DC in short program | Watch »

Yevgenia Medvedeva-Alina Zagitova rivalry hits Olympic stage | Watch »

Ski Cross

Christoph Wahrstoetter crashes hard into fence in ski cross | Watch »

France's Terence Tchiknavorian crashes in men's ski cross | Watch »

Reigning gold medalist Jean Frederic Chapuis doesn't advance | Watch »

Race for gold between Leman and Bischofberger in ski cross | Watch »

Niederer wins ski cross small final for fifth place | Watch »

Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air

Red Gerard narrowly advances out of big air qualifying | Watch »

Three Americans qualify for men's big air final | Watch »

Cross-Country

USA's Randall, Diggins win historic cross-country gold | Watch »

Diggins, Randall celebrate USA's first cross-country gold | Watch »

Curling

Men's Curling Night 8: Team USA advances to semifinals with win over Great Britain | Watch »

Bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor sled races to track record in Run 3 | Watch »

Elana Meyers Taylor read to 'go out swinging' in bobsled | Watch »

More

Fallon Five: Desus and Mero | Watch »

Fan makes ridiculous one-handed catch of deflected puck | Watch »

Here's what it's like to ski Olympic downhill course | Watch »

