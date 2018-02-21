Titusville Police Called to Investigate Man with Gun

A man walking in Titusville with what appeared to be a rifle sparked concern Wednesday morning.

Mayor Ester Smith, who was having coffee with other citizens at The Mill at The Point, reported a man carrying several bags and a long gun walking across Martin Street towards Central Towers around 7:33 a.m.

Several officers were called to the area, including one that went directly to the middle school, according to Titusville Police.

Two officers almost immediately located the man in question at the back of the Central Towers building. He was not in possession of the rifle, any of the bags or any ammunition, police said.

Police did locate the rifle in question in the Towers. While there was no danger, investigators said the other items found were suspicious, and they led officers to other potential crime scenes. Those investigations are ongoing.

Several other people also reported the same man after the mayor. Police encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911 immediately or the non-emergency line at 1-800-223-3008.

