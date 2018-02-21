Exploring Erie County: Fairview is First Stop For County Executive's New Initiative

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is taking a hands-on approach to getting out and meeting people all across the county.

Wednesday, Dahlkemper launched a year-long project called Exploring Erie County.

It's part of an initiative to keep residents informed about county government, "I find it very interesting that people just do not understand county government and yet it's such a big part of the vibrancy of our community and the health of our community," said Dahlkemper. "So we're hoping to continue to spread the word county government does, and to help people see where their tax dollars are going," Dahlkemper continued.

Dahlkemper met with residents during a public question and answer session at the public library in Fairview. The goal of the initiative is to spend one day a month in a different Erie county municipality, "We live in a great place and let's just find out more about it, and let other people know about those little places of the county that maybe they don't get to. We all seem to live in our own little world of the municipality, and where we work and live, but this helps to maybe open up some other areas that people would say that I've got to get out to West County or East County," said Dahlkemper.

After each visit, Dahlkemper will spread the word of each stop through a new a blog that she just launched, where she'll post news updates and share other county-related information, "We'll be putting a lot of good information on there about county government, about different events that are happening within county government, and I think it's going to be a great way for people to connect with the work that we're doing," said Dahlkemper.

The county executive also met with community leaders, toured businesses Fairview township, and visited residents of Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Click here to visit the County Executive's Blog.