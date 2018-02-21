Mother of Homicide Victim’s Children on Shooter’s Sentence: “Justice is served”

The Erie man convicted for a fatal shooting outside of an east Erie gas station, will now spend at least 25 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Merle Page, 27, was sentenced to serve 25 to 51 years in prison for the shooting death of 27-year-old Marcell Flemings.

"I feel like the sentencing was fair,” said Marquisha Jones, who is the mother of two of Flemmings’ sons. “I feel like justice was served today."

The fatal shooting happened last January, outside of the Shell Station on East 6th and Parade Streets.

The violent incident was captured on surveillance camera, which was shown throughout Page's trial.

The 26 second altercation between the two men began as a fist fight, and ended with Page shooting Flemmings in the chest.

“I think this was a good sentence,” said Erie County Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers. “I think it accounted for the violent, heartless, careless, and callous nature of the crime committed by Merle Page."

“Most crimes aren't captured on video, this was.” said Page’s lawyer Eric Hackwelder. “So it was challenging to convince the jury that this was a third-degree case, as opposed to a first-degree case."

Before Page was sentenced, he apologized to Flemmings’ family.

"I wasn't thinking clearly that night," said Page. "I would never normally do something like that. I'm truly sorry and I accept my punishment."

Flemmings leaves behind three children. Marquisha Jones is now forced to raise their two sons, alone.

“It's very sad,” said Jones. “I have to raise children by myself, but at the end of the day, I feel like justice was served."