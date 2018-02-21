Erie Still Trying to Attract Grocery Store to Downtown - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Still Trying to Attract Grocery Store to Downtown

Posted: Updated:

The City of Erie is still trying to lure a grocery store to the downtown area.

Mayor Joe Schember said getting a supermarket to locate downtown was one of the biggest issues he heard from residents while campaigning door-to-door.

He said a grocery store would not only help people who are currently living downtown, but it would also attract more people to live downtown.

Schember said there are plans for a small grocery to locate in the new EMTA building between French and Peach Streets, but the market would not open for another year or two.

"We definitely need grocery availability in downtown Erie," said Schember. "A lot of people live down here now. We're looking to bring a lot more market rate housing to downtown. Mostly millennials live in those apartments. They need a place to shop as well."

Erie only has a few major places to shop for groceries within the entire city limits.

Three of those are operated by Tops Markets, the company that filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com