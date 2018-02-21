Finance Speaker Looks Examines the Effects of 2017 Economic Acti - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Finance Speaker Looks Examines the Effects of 2017 Economic Activity

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A guest speaker at Penn State Behrend took at look at finances this evening. 

Mark Luschini is a chief investments strategist, and a CNBC contributor.

The focus of the lecture was on "What Will 2018 Bring as an Encore?"
He talked about the acceleration of the U.S. economic activity last year, and looked at what investors can expect for this year.
The finance speaker series is an outreach program of the Black School of Business at Penn State Behrend.

