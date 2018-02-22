Republican Candidate for Governor Paul Mango visits Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Republican Candidate for Governor Paul Mango visits Erie

A Pennsylvania republican gubernatorial candidate made a stop in Erie Wednesday.

Paul Mango, from Allegheny County, met with potential voters to share his vision for the commonwealth, as well as to hear any thoughts or concerns a voter might have.

Mango's main goals are to bring back jobs to Pennsylvania, and to tackle the commonwealths opioid epidemic.

The conservative believes he can also bring some change to Erie.

"I am very excited about the potential that Erie has.” Mango said “You have a wonderful port here that access to all of the great lakes, I think that's being underutilized. You have a workforce that's fundamentally industrial, it's a skilled workforce, a lot of companies have left, I think we need to bring some of the companies back. If we can help catalyze some of those things, I think Erie is going to come back very strongly."

Mango says he his ultimate goal is to make everyone in the commonwealth "economically mobile.”

