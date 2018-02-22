Millcreek Township School District Updates School Bullying Procedures

School districts in the area are holding hard lock down drills as a response to an increase in school shootings and one school district is taking it a step further.

The Millcreek Township School District is tackling school bullying, as a way to stop the problem before it starts.

The school district put in place with what they’re saying is similar to a cease and desist letter.

It’s an extra form in the investigating process that gets sent to an individual accused of bullying.

Superintendent Bill Hall said by adding that extra layer of documentation it lets the person filing the incident to know that it’s being looked into.

“For the person reporting the bullying, he or she has some record that it has been investigated and while they may not agree with the conclusion at least they have something in writing from us that we have taken the complaint seriously,” he said. “We have investigated it and we have arrived at our own decision.”

Hall said this past year, bullying cases within the school district have gone down and he wants to keep that momentum going.

He said that starts with properly identifying and reporting bullying.

“A lot of times people just want to report in general that their child or the student themselves is being bullied, but our form forces people to sit down and give specific details,” Hall said. “Where it happened, when it happened.”