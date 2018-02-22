Meadville Public Library to Reopen Friday in Temporary Location

The Meadville Public Library will reopen Friday in a temporary location at the Parkside Commons following last month's fire, according to a Facebook post.

More than 26,000 books, along with shelves and furniture, were moved to the temporary location that the library is calling the Twig. That's only a small part of the collection, but patrons can reserve any of the other books through the online catalog and pick them up at the Twig.

Patrons will also be able to use public computers, a printer and free Wi-Fi.

The Twig will be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Its phone number is 814-813-1305.

The library's post also thanks public for its patience during the transition to the temporary space.

