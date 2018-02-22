Dental Hygienists Take Skills to Students

Each year, a local dentist's office, takes their skills to schools. It's to teach students at a young age the importance of caring for teeth. We caught up with dental hygienists from Kneib Dentistry in Millcreek, making an impression, with elementary students at Saint Jude School, also in Millcreek. Teeth-related crafts were made and worn in the classroom, and hygienists talked about what's needed to take care of teeth to keep them healthy.

Hygienist Molly Dill, says, "With February being dental hygiene month, what better way than to go out the schools and reach the kids at a young age where they're establishing that relationship with the dentists and hygienists and the patient and to learn how to properly take care of their teeth whether it be brushing and flossing."

Hygienists also say what you eat and drink, daily is also a factor in how you care for your teeth.