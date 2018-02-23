Toxicology Results for Woman Found Dead in Erie Come Back Negative

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death for an Erie woman whose body was discovered last month at a vacant industrial site.

The woman, who had been identified as Carrie Young, 28, was found Jan. 19 at the former Watson Paper Company site at East 16th and French.

Toxicology results came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in her system, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

After her autopsy last month, Cook said there were no signs of foul play.

The coroner's office is still trying to determine the exact cause of death. It could take up to a year to make a ruling.

"In cases like this, it's very difficult to find credible witnesses, and that sort of thing, which hampers everyone's efforts," said Cook. "So, we're going to sit down with Dr. Vey in the next couple of days and determine what our next step is going to be from our standpoint."

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.