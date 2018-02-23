Group Plans to Protest Congressman Kelly's Visit

Congressman Mike Kelly is scheduled to make a visit to Erie Friday, although if you want to see him. you're going to have to open your wallet. Kelly is scheduled to speak at the Manufacturer's and Business Association as part of their “Legislative Luncheon.”

However, those with a ticket aren't the only ones expected to be there Friday afternoon. When the congressman arrives, he will be facing a protest by some rather unhappy constituents. Members from Planned Parenthood, along with the Benedictines for Peace are going to be pushing the issue of DACA.

They group wants congress to protect the people who are here legally under the dream act, without spending more money on immigration reform. Erie News Now spoke with one of the protest organizers and she tells us they are expecting about 30 to 40 people to protest the event.

But why would the group protest this event, which has nothing to do with DACA? Organizers say Congressman Kelly is hard to track down and doesn't host any public town halls in Erie, they also say time is running out to get something done.

"We want legislation that protects all of the people here under DACA, but we are asking for a clean dream act, that has to be legislation that protects dreamers without allocating additional funding to things like border walls, increased deportation and border enforcement,” says Paige Bosnyak, of Planned Parenthood.

Erie News Now reached out to congressman Kelly's office in regards to Friday’s protest.

In an email response they stated the following,

“Rep. Kelly meets with constituents face-to-face every week all year round in both Pennsylvania and Washington. His most recent constituent meeting was yesterday at the Grove City Medical Center. During each congressional recess, he travels throughout the Third District to visit different schools, businesses, hospitals, factories, veterans halls, sporting events, and other places where constituents work and spend time. This has included hundreds of visits to Erie, where he has held numerous face-to-face meetings with constituents of different backgrounds and professions in his district office. These meetings are scheduled in advance of each recess in response to personal requests by constituents to meet with him. His next constituent meeting will take place in Erie today. In addition to his busy tour schedule and quarterly tele-town halls, Rep. Kelly gladly offers his constituents many other ways to contact him with concerns, including e-mail, regular mail, Facebook, Twitter, and direct calls to his four full-time offices.”

The Legislative Luncheon is scheduled for 11:45 Friday morning,