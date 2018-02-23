GE Transportation Signs $1B Deal with Ukraine

GE Transportation has signed a $1 billion agreement with Ukraine to modernize its transportation infrastructure.

The agreement is the largest ever for GE in the country.

The company will supply 30 GE Evolution Series freight locomotives to Ukrainian Railways, plus additional locomotive kits over 10 years. The deal also includes rehabilitating locomotives in the railway's legacy fleet and long-term maintenance services.

Locomotive production is expected to start in the U.S. in early 2018. The first deliveries are expected this fall. Some of the work will be localized in Ukraine.

GE Transportation's Lawrence Park plant as a design and development center will be heavily involved in the engineering, according to a spokesperson. A significant part of the initial production will also be done in Erie. The engines will be provided by the Grove City plant.

