Congressman Kelly Greeted by Protesters in Erie, Talks About DACA

A small group of protesters stood outside the long entrance way to the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie. They waited for Congressman Mike Kelly to arrive. They wanted to share their views on immigration reform, especially for Dreamers. Dreamers are undocumented immigrants, brought to this country as children. Dreamers have been protected from deportation, under a provision called DACA. However, DACA will end March 5...unless Congress takes action.

"We would certainly hope that he would stop and listen, not just to us, but to the stories that we have. Stories here from Dreamers who are living in Western Pennsylvania," said Paige Bosnyak, of Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania.

The protesters sang and raised their signs, and Kelly could not help but see them.

"Yes I did. Yes I did. I was in traffic. I was making a left to come in, so I didn't have a chance to stop," he said.

No one in the audience asked Kelly about immigration reform, nor did the congressman bring it up in his remarks. When asked about the issue by Erie News Now, Kelly said said he has not talked to one person, who does not want the dreamers to be around. He said House members are waiting for the Senate to come up with a solution before taking action.



But, it's the Congressional Reapportionment dispute in Pennsylvania that's mainly on Kelly's mind.

"States have rights, but there's also Federal rights, and they shouldn't criss-cross each other. That's my concern," he said.

The congressman told his audience, the State Supreme Court is meddling in the federal elections, and he does not like it. The Court ruled that a Congressional map, drawn-up and approved by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2011, was partial to the Republican Party. The Court has submitted its own map, which is now being challenged by GOP leaders.



Currently, Erie County is divided by two Congressional districts. Kelly says that isn't such a bad thing.

"Two reps is probably better than having one if you have common issues. We have Great Lakes issues. If we're both on it, we have a lot more relevance than just one person trying to carry that banner," he said.

