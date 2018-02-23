Pennsylvania Governor Leads the Charge on Redistricting the Nation

Democratic Governors from coast to coast are coming together in Washington with one goal to remap America.

"These are eight states up in 2018 where the Democratic governor can have an active role in the redistricting process,” Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said Friday.

At the Democratic Governors Association in Washington D.C. they revealed their plan to target governor races that are key to 2021 redistricting. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said he’s an example of why Democratic governors matter.

“The State Supreme Court ruled not too long ago that we need to do better,” Wolf said.

Pennsylvania’s State Supreme Court recently released a new map after the decided the old one was gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. Wolf said he’s happy with it. Republicans’ not so much. They have been firing back saying the move is unconstitutional.

President Trump in a tweet this week encouraged Republicans to take the case all the way to the Supreme Court. Republicans see the new map as a ploy to elect more Democrats. It could give Democrats the chance to take back the House in 2018. The map would be in play by May’s primaries.

Wolf and bipartisan governors from each state will be in Washington, D.C. throughout the weekend. They will be hashing out plans on a variety of issues facing the country. Redistricting isn’t on the agenda, but 2018 is sure to come up in at least one of the discussions.