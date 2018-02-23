"Glowing off steam" at first-annual "Glow Yoga" event

Tonight, the Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Center offered a unique way to talk mental health at their first-annual "Glow Yoga" event.

The event sold out, with 150 people showing up to blow off some steam in a healthier way.



One-in-four people are going to deal with some type of mental health concern in their lifetime.



And the staff at Safe Harbor and UPMC Hamot wanted to make it a fun, and positive environment to express the importance of mental health awareness.

"It’s important that people know that they're not alone.” Executive Director at Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Dr. Mandy Fauble said “And it's okay to talk about it and it's okay to reach out and get help. And that also, there are many ways that they can take care of themselves."

Fauble says she hopes to hold more events like this down the road.



And all proceeds from the event benefited the Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Center.